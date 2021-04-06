Waurika to hold annual rattlesnake festival

JEFFERSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — You can explore more about rattlesnakes during the Waurika Rattle Snake Festival.

The Festival starts Thursday, April 8, 2021, and will go until Sunday.

Prizes will be awarded to the hunter with the longest snake captured and most rattles. You must have a hunting license or 5 Day Rattlesnake Permit, a snake bucket, or a tow sack to put rattlesnakes in if you want to participate in the guided rattlesnake hunts.

If you are feeling daring, you can even have your picture taken with a live rattlesnake or even have a snack of some deep-fried rattlesnake.

There will be a carnival and live performances throughout the event.

Event Schedule is posted on the Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt Facebook page and featured below.