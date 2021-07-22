WC Health Leaders: All but one COVID-related death were unvaccinated

Since the pandemic began, more than 300 people have died in Wichita County after contracting COVID-19.

In those cases, only one person was vaccinated according to health officials.

One pulmonologist said it is disappointing to see folks still refusing to get vaccinated as the Delta variant becomes more of a concern.

Doctor Musa Wadi is a pulmonary and critical care physician in Wichita Falls who said is it heartbreaking to see the number of COVID-19 related deaths in our area.

“People need to understand if you get the disease we have very limited options to help you out,” Wadi said. “What we notice is it is affecting the patients from age 20 to 40, younger age group and more aggressive, some of them are on ventilators or in ICU and almost all of them never received any vaccination.”

According to data from the WichitaFalls-Wichita County Public Health District, there have been 334 COVID-related deaths, in people ages 20 to over 80 years, only one was vaccinated.

Wadi said much of the aggressive COVID-19 cases he has encountered have been unvaccinated individuals between the ages of 20 and 40 years.

“These young people shouldn’t have died, shouldn’t have been on a ventilator, and after ventilator, you are crippled for the next few months, you don’t go back to work,” Wadi said. “It is something which is preventable and I really feel shocked that people are hesitant to take the vaccine.”

Health Director Lou Kreidler said there were many deaths before the vaccines came out.

“Those continued until we were able to get the majority of our older population vaccinated and then when we began to see people fully vaccinated we have seen a drastic decrease in the number of deaths due to COVID,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler and Wadi urge Texomans to get vaccinated because they believe this is the best way to combat this deadly virus.

“COVID doesn’t care whether you’re in your 20s or 30s and perfectly healthy, you can have a serious case at any age,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said as of Wednesday:

12 and older (fully vaccinated): 39.24%

12 and over (at least one dose): 43%

65 and older (fully vaccinated): 74%

65 and older (at least one dose): 78%

As the new school year approaches, health officials said they are concerned about what the numbers could like like especially since Governor Greg Abbott said schools cannot mandate mask-wearing.

Kreidler said as of Wednesday 929 children between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated.

She said looking at the overall population, that is a very low number.