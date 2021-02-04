WC sheriff’s office look forward to chili cook-off, will fund memorial project

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The 5th Annual Sheriff Duke’s Chili Cook-off is this weekend.

There is going to be great chili, live music, a silent auction and even a country bakery and store.

There is a also an open bean cook-off.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the memorial project, honoring fallen deputies and volunteer firefighters in the area.

Something Sheriff David Duke said should never be forgotten.

“To be able to have a place for county law enforcement representation and fire service is paramount and I really hope it stands out for all of the other law enforcment agencies in the county,” Duke said.

You can join in on the fun Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge over on Seymour Highway.

Entry is only $10.