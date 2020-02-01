WCSO Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association holds third annual chili cook-off

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association held its third annual chili cook-off.

The money raised at the event is going towards the memorial for our fallen Wichita County deputies and firefighters. The memorial is going to sit in the area where folks will enter the new jail.

WCSO Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association Treasurer Warren Gardner said helping raise money for this cause is something great to be a part of.

“I think the people who have given their all to protect us, I think that’s something that has very little we can do is give a little back and honor what they’ve done for us,” Gardner said.

The jail is expected to be complete with the memorial in either September or October.