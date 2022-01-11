WCSO Citizen’s Alumni Association announce memorial to be displayed by end of January

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Alumni Association expects to have its new, more than $300,000 memorial in place by the end of January.

Deputy Melvin Joyner says that was the big talk at the annual sponsorship reception and dinner tonight at the Elk’s Lodge. Diana Piatt was named volunteer of the year.

The memorial for our fallen Wichita County deputies and firefighters is going to sit in the area where people will enter the new jail and Joyner said the statue is expected to be delivered this month.

He says since 2010, more than $380,000 has been raised to make the memorial a reality.