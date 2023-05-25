WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A large quantity of crystal methamphetamine with a street value estimated at $3.3 million was seized on Tuesday morning by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO officials said in a post on their official Facebook account that the methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop investigation on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 277 and State Highway 258 East in Wichita County.

According to officials, during the investigation, a Sergeant with the WCSO Interdiction Unit found 62 packages containing a crystal-like substance testing positive for methamphetamines that were concealed within the vehicle.

Photo courtesy Wichita County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page

WCSO officials said a total of 33,747.27 grams, or 75 pounds of crystal methamphetamines were seized from the traffic stop. They said the approximate street value of the drugs was $3.3 million.

Gael Oswaldo Rios-Mares, 21, was arrested on a charge of Manufacturing or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 over 400 grams, a first-degree felony offense.

Authorities said a federal hold was placed on Rios-Mares and he was transported to the Wichita County Jail, where he was held until Thursday, May 25, 2023, when he was transferred into the custody of Border Patrol, according to the Wichita County Jail roster.

“33747.27 grams of Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of 3.3 million dollars was taken off the streets by your Wichita County Sheriff’s Office,” the Facebook post said. “Great job in stopping this batch of poison from getting distributed.”