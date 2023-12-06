WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County Sheriff’s deputy was transported to United Regional following an overnight chase that resulted in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started around 2 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, when deputies from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office began chasing a vehicle around the Maplewood Avenue area.

The chase started around 2 a.m. near the Maplewood Avenue area.

The chase ended on Old Jacksboro Highway near Norman Street with a male driver believed to be in custody.

A Wichita County Sheriff’s vehicle crashed into an electrical pole, and the deputy was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.