WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County Sheriff’s deputy was transported to United Regional following an overnight chase that resulted in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.
The pursuit started around 2 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, when deputies from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office began chasing a vehicle around the Maplewood Avenue area.
The chase ended on Old Jacksboro Highway near Norman Street with a male driver believed to be in custody.
A Wichita County Sheriff’s vehicle crashed into an electrical pole, and the deputy was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
