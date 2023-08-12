*Updated at 4:41 p.m.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic traveling along U.S. 287 was shut down and diverted Saturday while Wichita County deputies went door-to-door on Peterson Road and Bell Road telling residents to evacuate. Traffic on 287 near Iowa Park was diverted when smoke from a fire caused traffic problems.

According to preliminary reports, multiple agencies responded to the scene of a large grass fire on Rifle Range Road at Bacon Switch Road around 11:30 a.m. While battling that fire, firefighters were alerted to two more fires, one on Bradley Ranch Road and another between Hacker Road and Longley Road.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the fire jumped a fire line, causing the need for evacuation on Peterson Road. Shifting wind kept crews scrambling to stay ahead of the fire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident website, the fire on Rifle Range Road has consumed 250 acres of fuel. It is 0% contained. The fire between Hacker Road and Longley Road has consumed 600 acres and is 10% contained.

No word on how long the highway will be closed or when people will be allowed to return to their homes. Sheriff Duke said the cause of these fire is suspicious and under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

