WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 70-year old woman is still alive thanks to the actions of a Wichita County deputy 27 years ago.

On May 11, 1992, Chief Deputy Derrald Choate noticed an unoccupied vehicle on the west side of Wellington Road near Riley Road.

This eventually led him to discover a woman calling for help, she was tied up, severely beaten and apparently sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested and given life in prison.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office recognized Choate with the Life Saving Award on Thursday.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said it was time Choate be recognized for saving the woman’s life after he wasn’t in 1992.

“It was not every day or often at all that you got even a letter of thank you or anything for saving someone’s life,” Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said.

Duke said they’ve tracked the woman down.

Duke’s spoken with her and she told him there’s no doubt Choate saved her life.

Just this past July, another WCSO deputy saved a man’s life.

The sheriff’s office also honored Deputy Amanda Ward who responded to a first responder call on July 30 on FM 367 west.

There she found a male victim that had a fractured femur and a blocked artery from a weight falling on him.

She managed to make a tourniquet from a strap and a piece of rebar to stop the bleeding.

This came just days after her unit received training on complete tactical first aid.