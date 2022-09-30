WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheriff David Duke and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are glad to honor those who are retiring from the office.

A retirement ceremony was held Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, to honor them for their years of service. One of those employees has a long history with the sheriff’s office.

Randy Elliot has been there for more than three decades and says after starting at the bottom and working his way up. He’s happy to retire at this point in his career.

“Well, after 34 years, it’s humbling and it’s time to go. I’ve had a lot of fun. I started at the bottom and went all the way up through the top and at this point in my career, it was time to move on, and getting this award was something special today,” Elliot said.

During his time with the sheriff’s office, Elliot became a master jailer, master peace officer, and was awarded the Texas award for valor. Congrats Randy and all those who retired.