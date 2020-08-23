WCSO hosts emergency press conference after Josh Cook escapes ankle monitor

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff’s Office officials are holding a press conference Sunday evening to ask the public to help search for Joshua Cook who removed his ankle monitor while on bond.

Officials state Cook’s attorney Michael Payne contacted District Attorney John Gillespie after Cook’s mother said he had left her house, put his phone in water and stole $1,400.

Officials have revoked his bond after his mother said he left her house and violated terms of the bond.

Joyner said they are asking the public for any information on Cook’s whereabouts and to contact the WCSO at 940-766-8170.

Cook was out on bond after being charged with the murder of Wichita Falls High School senior Yajaira Garcia in Nov. 3, 2018.

Deputies said when they arrived at the shooting scene on Hammon Ranch Road on Nov. 3, Cook was kneeling over Garcia’s body with the gun in his hand.

Cook’s bond was lowered to $300,000 from $750,000 on July 12, 2019, after it was raised from $100,000.

Cook’s initial trial date was set for Feb. 3, 2020, but moved to Aug. 3, 2020.

***This story is breaking, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.