WCSO identifies woman found dead underneath in-home elevator

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday provided an update on a woman found unresponsive underneath an in-home elevator.

On Monday, July 12 at approximately 7:34 p.m., Wichita County Deputies and Iowa Park first responders responded to the 4600 block of Home Road in reference to a female that was found underneath a homemade elevator at a residence.

Upon arrival, Dana Keck Allison, 72, was found unresponsive.

According to WCSO officials, the reporting party said he returned home to find his relative laying underneath a homemade elevator.

WSCO officials said a neighbor was notified and upon his arrival, a jack was used to lift the elevator.

Allison was removed and first responders began life-saving measures. However, Allison was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Allison’s body was sent for an autopsy, according to officials.

The incident is being investigated by the WSCO Criminal Investigation Division and is believed to be an accident at this time.