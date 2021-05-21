WCSO investigating alleged attempted abduction of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl north of Electra Wednesday night around Punkin Center.

The attempt would have happened sometime before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Early reports indicate the girl said she was somehow picked up around Highway 240 and Krohn Road by a man in a truck with a weapon, who was wearing a mask and had a voice changer.

Sheriff David Duke Thursday said they believe it may have been a brown truck involved.

Sheriff Duke also said the 11-year-old told authorities the man threw her cell phone out the window and the phone was found in that area on the side of the road.

If you have any information that could help authorities, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and you could earn up to $1,000.