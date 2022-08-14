This is a developing situation. Check this story often for updates.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is currently involved in a standoff outside a residence in Wichita County outside of Kamay.

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m. Sunday, August 14

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, the suspect has been taken into custody.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, August 14, Wichita County deputies responded to a residence near the intersection of Texas SH 25 and FM 1180 for reports of gunshots.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, has confirmed that deputies are in a standoff with a suspect inside a residence. Duke confirmed the suspect also has a gun.

Sheriff Duke confirmed that a female standing outside the residence won’t leave the area to meet with deputies. The woman is not the suspect but may be involved with him.

It has also been confirmed that a MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle is on scene as well.

As of publication, we have not learned what events led to the standoff.

We have a reporter on scene and will share information as it becomes available to us. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.