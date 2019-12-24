WCSO: Student threatens to shoot teachers and fellow students

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett teen is accused of threatening to shoot students and teachers at the Wichita County Alternative Education Center.

Nicholas Maxwell, 17, is charged with a terroristic threat.

He is also charged with two counts of assault of an officer for allegedly spitting on one corrections officer and biting another.

The terroristic threat charge came after a juvenile probation supervisor was notified of some alarming written comments by a student at The Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Center on Burk Road.

The officer brought Maxwell in for an interview and said Maxwell told him he planned to shoot the teachers and some of the students at the center and then flee the building.

The officer said Maxwell told him he had access to a shotgun and another firearm.

The officer told a deputy he believed Maxwell was capable of carrying out the threat.

The assault charges were filed Tuesday when detention officers at The Juvenile Detention Center on Lamar said they saw Maxwell concealing an eating utensil in one hand and when they asked him to give it to them, he spit on one officer and bit another on his finger.