$12,401 in cash, as well as drugs, seized during traffic stop in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office leads to a large drug bust, landing one man in jail on two drug charges.

Mason Chapman, 32, is charged with possession of marijuana over fifty pounds, under 2,000 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance PG 2 over four grams, under 400 grams.

Wichita County Deputy Melvin Joyner said at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, April 7, a Wichita County Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Iowa Park Road.

A Wichita County K-9 was deployed and conducted a free air sniff. It gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. Joyner said 60 pounds of marijuana, 195 grams of THC wax and $12,401 in cash was seized.

Chapman’s bond has not been set at this time.