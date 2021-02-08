WCSO: Woman faces multiple charges after assaulting deputy resulting in hospital visit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Mineral Wells woman is charged with assaulting a Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy which resulted in the deputy being treated for her injuries at the hospital.

Bobby Sue Windham had four charges filed against her on Saturday, Febrary 6.

Windham’s charges include:

Assaulting a peace officer

Resisting arrest or transport

Evading arrest and detention

Obstructing highway passageway

Windham is being held at the Wichita County Jail on bonds that total over $12,000.

According to authorities, the deputy said she went to check on a woman in the roadway

The deputy said when she arrived, she told the woman to get off the roadway and come to her car.

According to the deputy, Windham refused to get out of the road and started running north.

The deputy caught up to Windham in a resident’s front yard and said Windham stopped, turned around, and attacked her, grabbing the deputy’s radio microphone off her vest.

The deputy said they fell to the ground still fighting.

According to the deputy, a resident came to her aid and they were able to get Windham in handcuffs, though she continued resisting, even when another deputy arrived on the scene.

The deputy said Windham refused to give her name and resisted being taken to the patrol car, and began kicking the car, putting several dents in it.

The deputy was treated at the hospital for a knee injury and for cuts and scratches to her arms.