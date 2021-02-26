WCSO: Woman tries to pass drug test with synthetic urine, then fails real test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said a woman brought synthetic urine in a special container for her drug test required in her probation terms, and when her actual urine was tested, she failed.

Krystal Victoria Gillespie, 31, is currently serving a two-year probation sentence for assaulting an officer in 2020.

Thursday, February 25, a probation officer said Gillespie came in to submit urine for a drug test and said an orange container fell or was placed in a collection cup, and Gillespie tried to hide it, then threw it in the trash can.

The liquid in the container proved to be synthetic urine, which can be purchased online along with realistic devices.

Gillespie later took a real drug test using her own urine, which she failed.

Gillespie has 18 total arrests, including 5 for drugs and 3 for assaults of officers.

In January 2020, Gillespie was arrested after Burkburnett police said she was yelling and cursing at her mother and said when her mother went to sleep, she would kill her with a knife.

Gillespie’s mother said she had recently undergone surgery and was unable to defend herself.

When police arrived, they said Gillespie began cursing at them and kicked one of them several times.

The next month, police said she bit a corrections officer while being booked into jail.