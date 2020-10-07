“We appreciate you”: Hospice of WF gives thanks to volunteers with drive-thru dinner

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Covered smiles, waves, and meaningful signs…

“We appreciate you and you are loved and missed a lot, thank you!”

All seen and heard during an otherwise somber time at the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

“Hi good to see you!”

As COVID-19 still lingers on, this year’s volunteer appreciation dinner was not only pushed back, but it had to take a more mobile approach in honoring the volunteers who take time out of their lives to care for others.

All while keeping up that familiar positivity.

“We wanted to still be able to show appreciation in a safe manner so this is what we decided to do and so far it’s been really good and they’ve really shown appreciation, they’ve been glad to see all of us, we’ve been glad to see them,” director of volunteer services Darbi Glassburn said.

COVID-19 has changed many things for the hospice center but has illuminated the selflessness these volunteers provide.

“We really got to see how involved they are in every little detail and how much we rely on them,” volunteer placement specialist Savannah Morales said.

What hasn’t changed is the hope and progress being made for their brand new facility.

“It’s going really well, the meeting and bereavement center is opening within the next month or so, the new center is a little bit longer away, it’s going to be sometime next year,” Glassburn said. “It’s just something through all of this kind of sadness with COVID, it’s a really happy thing to look forward to.

With roses, a delicious catered meal by Orchard, and a welcome fit for any hard-working volunteer, this year’s drive-thru appreciation dinner goes off without a hitch.

“It’s definitely excitement going on and we’re happy to see them and they’re happy to see us,” health information and DME coordinator Vicki Little said.

“We’ve seen a lot of good come out of this not so good situation and so we’re hopeful for the future and we’re excited about new opportunities and we’ll still be here,” Morales said.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is always accepting volunteers, find out how you can volunteer by clicking here.