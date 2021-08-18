“We are operating at full critical care capacity:” Capacity leads to difficult decisions for United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Wednesday morning, 65 COVID-positive patients are at United Regional.

The following is a statement from the hospital:

“As of this morning, United Regional had 65 COVID-positive patients. Like many tertiary hospitals in the state and country, we are operating at full critical care capacity, even with expanding resources into additional areas of care such as the surgery recovery unit. We have reached a point where we’ve had to decline critical care patients from rural hospitals simply due to the lack of available staff. When that happens, we do our best to assist those facilities in finding the nearest hospital with the necessary capacity to treat the patient, but such transfers are becoming increasingly difficult.“ United Regoinal Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston

Beginning Wednesday, the Health District will be returning to daily COVID-19 reporting, confirming 371 new COVID-19 cases since last reported.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight this new surge as hospital beds across the state are hitting their capacity.

Abbott has also directed the state health department and Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand vaccine availability to underserved communities.