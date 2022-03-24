DUNCAN, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been nearly two months since the last time Kristina Finto, a teenage girl from Duncan, Oklahoma, was seen by her family and friends.

Finto was last seen on February 6 around 7 p.m. in Duncan near Spruce and B Street, and according to the Duncan Police Department, as of Thursday, March 24, she has not been found.

Detective Bill Fitzhugh with the Duncan Police Department is the lead investigator on this missing persons case, and he said multiple tips have come in, but none have produced any results.

“We’ve been told she’s in Utah at one point, we’ve been told she’s in Lawton at one point,” Det. Fitzhugh said.

According to Fitzhugh, Finto’s mother advised she may have been attempting to make her way to Texas, where she’s from.

“I’ve got about nine states looking for her right now,” Det. Fitzhugh said.

Finto is a 17-year-old female who has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. According to her family, she walks with a limp.

When Finto was last seen, she was wearing a dark-colored sweater and is believed to be trying to get to Texas.

According to a Facebook comment from her grandmother, Finto did not take her phone but did take her laptop from school.

Det. Fitzhugh said the investigation is ongoing and any information that can help authorities find Finto is greatly appreciated.

If you have seen or have any information about this missing teen please contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.