‘We need to slow our roll,’ congressman-elect Ronny Jackson criticizes presidential election results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — TX-13 congressman-elect Ronny Jackson disagrees with the timing and validity of Saturday morning’s president-elect announcement.

According to the Associated Press, Former Vice President and Democratic Senator from Delaware Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States.

Jackson is the former White House physician. He called the announcement “premature,” stating all the votes have yet to be counted and investigations into accusations of voter fraud aren’t complete.

“We need to have confidence in our process when this is all over and done with and we need to feel confident that the person was elected by the people, was actually elected by the people and not by some fradulent method,” Jackson said. “We need to slow our roll here just a little bit, we need to let this play out for a little bit longer until some of these issues can be addressed,” Jackson said.

He went on to say the “left is anxious to get this over with and declare a victory,” before investigating the claims.

Jackson worked closely with President Donald Trump in the White House and said he had not talked to him as of Saturday afternoon because of how busy President Trump is, but he said he spoke with the President’s team.

“They’re a little bit disappointed that he didn’t win outright, right up front, and it looked like that was what was going to happen early in the night really until somewhat much later in the night and early the next morning when some of these mail-in ballots starting coming in,” Jackson said. “They’re also very anxious to fight some of the issues that have been brought forward and to make sure that this is legitimate.”

Jackson also said this is a blow to Texas and its 13th Congressional District, referencing President Trump’s stance on the second amendment, the oil and gas industry and healthcare compared to Biden’s stance.

“I think the consequences are huge if he’s not our president, I think what it means is that we’ll have the most radical, liberal, socialist leaning government or inclined government that we’ve ever had,” Jackson said. “We’ll have folks like Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris and AOC and her squad that are really directing policy from the White House.”

Voters in TX-13 elected Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 3. He will replace longtime Representative Mac Thornberry in January 2021.