We will remember: Share your stories of loved ones lost to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The number of Americans who have died of COVID-19 has exceeded half a million, but the loss beyond anything numbers can convey.

This unforgiving virus has caused many of us, but we need your help to chronicle the lives of those who passed from COVID-19 to ensure their lives are remembered now and forever. So we want to hear from those who have lost a parent, sibling, teacher, bandmate, or any of the other Americans who have died in the pandemic.

How did you know this person? What was their job? What did they mean to you? Did they have any hobbies or special talents? Any sort of special memories that you feel like sharing?

If you send us your story, KFDX reporter Shatanya Clarke may contact you to be part of a future story highlight the lives of those the community has lost.