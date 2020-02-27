Weapon-mounted camera proves useful following successful trial

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Big day in Vernon as Vernon police department and weapon’s technology company, Viridian, showed off the weapon-mounted camera that played a huge role in a recent case.

“Honestly I was like ‘oh man this is how you die’ what I thought playing in my head as I was on the ground, it felt like I was thinking like that for minutes but obviously the incident only last 16 seconds so I also remember I was like, ‘no this is not how you’re going to die,” Vernon Police Department Cpl. T.J. Session said.

Footage from the first-ever officer-involved shooting captured by a gun camera proved to be useful, locking up the suspect in the video for 40 years after the shootout.

Viridian, the company that provides the FACE duty weapon-mounted camera, stated this is exactly what the cameras are for.

“We hope that this will bring a lot more awareness to the product and the technology and the fact that this is the ultimate transparency tool,” Veridian President and CEO Brian Hedeen said.

The gun-mounted cameras can make a world of difference in the courtroom.

“At one point in the trial when the defense attorney showed like four pictures from a second and he showed them all from this and in those pictures it looks like he’s, the guys not doing anything looks nothing. But when the DA got to cross-examine that he shows another picture, and he shows a picture from my gun camera where you can clearly see this guy coming over with a shotgun and reaching for the shotgun,” Session said.

Session was wounded in the exchange, but his peers said this sheds light on the type of person Session is.

“Staying in the fight after being shot, that’s a big thing, especially for other officers to see if you’re down, you’re not out, keep going. So I think he’s one of the best officers for that,” officer Brandy Putney Sosa said.

“A lot of officers this is a turning point in their career and corporal Sessions has been nothing but the utmost professional and upbeat in his character during this time and obviously this shows you the caliber of officer he is,” Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan said.

Now, Session has lived up to something he used to tell his mom.

“I always told my mom I’d make history,” Session said. “I didn’t want it to be this way, but oh well.”