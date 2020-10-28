Weather got you down? Local insurance agents give tips for weather-related claims

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With numerous car accidents and tree removals happening due to recent weather, insurance agents are giving out tips on how to file claims and get ready for winter weather incidents.

Although it is supposed to get warmer in the next few days, agents said this weather should serve as a reminder to get your insurance in order to prepare for any winter incidents.

This recent ice storm has led to power outages, knocked down trees and several car accidents.

With some of those trees hitting houses, roofing companies are booked and busy.

“We’ve been waiting for the ice to melt on the roofs, so we can get up there and inspect any damage that might have occurred from the ice storm,” Rance Hogue, Arrowhead Roofing owner, said.

Because ice storms happen periodically in the area, Hogue said homeowners should take proper precautions.

“A couple times a year, homeowners need to get their roofs inspected just to ensure that it’s protecting their home like it should be,” Hogue said.

For people whose homes have been affected by the storm, insurance agents said to document everything.

“Take pictures. Look for broken windows. Look for damage to the roof, as it’s safe to do so,” Chris Pilcic, State Farm spokesperson, said. “If you notice anything, you want to start that claims process with your insurance company as soon as you can. It’s really important to start that documentation.”

“Always make sure you check your home, your auto, any property before a storm, after a storm. Just to see what damage might be there,” Rebecca Lammers, Allstate agent, said.

As the weather returns to normal temperatures, insurance agents said this storm could serve as a warning to get adjusted to winter weather, and that’s it’s never too early to be prepared.

“You want to know that you have adequate coverage available to you should the unexpected happen and then you can start recovering from that,” Pilcic said. “So it’s a good time to make that connection, ask those ‘what if’ questions and start doing a little home and car maintenance so you’re ready for the winter.

Reviewing your insurance policy before a storm can save your pockets and give you a little peace of mind.

“We always would recommend before weather comes to always review your policies just double check what coverages you have before that storm comes through,” Lammers said.

Pilcic also said to clean out your car and fill it with emergency items and blankets to keep you warm should you need roadside assistance.