Weather temps decrease to single digits, Texomans struggle to stay warm without power for second straight day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With more than 10,000 Oncor customers in the Wichita Falls area experiencing outages, some are going on day two of not being able to get any relief.

“We’re going on about 33 hours now without power… It’s been cold,” Clint and Amanda Vines said.

Frigid temperatures, mixed with day two of power outages have sent Texomans scrambling to find warmth.

“We literally grabbed a bag of stuff, dogs in the car and started out, making phone calls, do you have a room? Do you have a room? Do you have a room?” Gretchen Nielsen said.



Some closing in on two full days without any power or heat.



“You expect to dress in layers when you go outside, but not in your own home,” Katie Schumate said. “You know, or see your breath in your own home.”

Oncor taking directive from ERCOT, which controls the state electrical grid, but the unpredictability of when grid conditions could stabilize is preventing them from actually rolling many of these blackouts to other areas.

“I just never really trusted the 15 minute blackout, or the rolling blackout, it was just bigger than that, just kind of felt it in my gut,” Ron Pierce said. “So we just kind of prepared for the worst, and that’s all you can do, prepare.”

Pierce and family are certainly prepared, turning their front yard into a makeshift freezer.

But as those like Schumate, her daughter and mother-in-law huddle around their single heat source, they are just hoping for answers.

“I don’t know if it’s because they don’t know or what the issue is,” Schumate said. ‘But at least we would know what we’re looking at.”

Waiting for the light, wondering what their next move is.

“If it gets too cold and we lose our stove then I’m not sure what we’re gonna do, we’ll have to deal with that when it comes,” Schumate said.

It’s something thousands are dealing with, but Pierce is hopeful Texomas true spirit shows in this numbing time.

“You don’t know what kind of situation other people are at and you know, this is our time to shine and just step up and look out for one another,” Pierce said.

Until the lights come on and the heat cranks up, Texomans will be relying on their neighbors and waiting for solutions.