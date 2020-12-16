Weatherproofing your home against winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Brian Welsner said this time of year his plumbing business, Brian’s Plumbing, stays very busy.

“If it gets down into the teens, we receive about 50 calls a day,” Welsner said.

He said most of those calls could be prevented if customers would keep in mind the winter weather essentials.

“Keep the heat on. If it gets real cold open up your cabinet doors where the heat gets into your cabinets and keeps the pipes warm. Cover all pipes coming out of the wall, outside, coming out of the ground,” said Welsner.

According to Welsner, the places where customers keep appliances that use water often cause the most problems.

“Washing machines in a garage. There is a lot of people that have washing machines and driers in their garage. The washing machine has got plastic parts in it that can freeze and bust real easy. Makes sure to put heat in that garage,” said Welsner.

However if you’ve protected your home and notice your water isn’t running, Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix said it may be a symptom of a larger problem.

“After a sustained period of cold temperatures it starts to move those pipes around and you’ll start to see main leaks occur,” Nix said.

Nix said it’s always best to call the city and make sure there isn’t a main break in your area.

“It could be the reason your water is off. We could be actually repairing a main leak somewhere your area. But don’t fret. We’ll work very quickly to get that service restored,” Nix said.

Things to keep in mind with winter weather here in Texoma.