Wedding dress thief pleads guilty, gets probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While her accomplice is going to prison, a woman involved in stealing wedding dresses and other items from storage units gets a deferred sentence of probation.

Melody Proctor was sentenced by Judge Jim Hogan, sitting in for 89th District Judge Charles Barnard Thursday morning. She will be on probation for four years and will pay a $1,000 fine and $180 restitution.

Wichita County Jail booking

She and Charles Trussell were arrested in January after police said they were breaking into storage units and storing the stolen items in a vacant unit at the same location.

The manager of a storage business on 10th Street reported break-ins on Nov. 11, 2020, and missing items included two wedding dresses valued at $3,000 and a baby stroller. Two days later the manager said he found one gate open and a chain-link fence cut, and saw a man and woman inside with bicycles with a wagon attached to one.

When a police officer arrived they were gone but the officer found a tool near the unit they were seen near.

The next day the officer stopped a man and woman riding bicycles, with one pulling a wagon. He said they admitted being at the storage units but claimed they were there checking their unit because of recent break-ins. They said they had no contract for the unit but the owner had told them to come in and fill it out.

Ten days later the manager called to say stolen property from other units had been found in the unit the suspects claimed was theirs, including wedding dresses. Also found inside the unit were bolt cutters and a sledgehammer.

The manager said he had placed locks on the unit three times, and each time they were cut.

Trussell was also charged for failure to show up for sentencing in December for theft of Christmas presents from a home in December 2019. Police arrested him with stolen items he was carrying on a bicycle.

Wichita County Jail booking

He was also charged with stealing a pickup truck from the parking lot of Academy Sports in 2019 after police officers said he found a set of keys lost by a customer inside the store and Trussell went out and tried it on trucks until he found the truck they belonged to.

In March he pleaded guilty and received a three year prison sentence for burglary, as well as jail time for other charges.