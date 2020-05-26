Wedding locations prep with COVID-19 precautions in mind

The wedding industry, on average, brings in $74 billion a year but due to COVID-19 many spring bridges have pushed their nuptial back.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The wedding industry, on average, brings in $74 billion a year but due to COVID-19 many spring bridges have pushed their nuptial back.

With social distancing, masks and hand sanitization, those who run these venues are ready for happy couples to once again tie the knot.

Coyote Ranch Resort officials said after months of setbacks things are starting to look up for their business including wedding bookings, which makes up one-third of the resort’s income.

“We have rescheduled several of them and then some of them are just on hold until they can find a date feel comfortable but it is beginning to come back,” Coyote Ranch Resort Sales Director Paula Terry said. “I’ve gotten several calls and I’ve had several tours.”

Gov. Greg Abbott announced weddings may resume with a 25% capacity indoors and no limit outdoors.

The 90-acre ranch can only welcome 100 guests for weddings and other popular venues in town like the forum are also dealing with how to manage capacity limits.

“Our building is quite large so that still can accommodate 100 to 150 person wedding, we’re seating no more than six people per table,” The Forum Facilities Manager Kristen Conrady said.

And while the number of attendees will need to be reduced, Conrady assures bride and grooms-to-be the wedding will be just as beautiful as they imagined before the social distancing guidelines.

“We can be very flexible with our setups and we work with a lot of the wedding coordinators and planners on readjusting whatever the layouts need to be,” Conrady said.

“We’re just looking forward to things coming back closer to normal,” Coyote Ranch Resort Owner Donna Adams said.

And that means making sure the summer wedding season produces revenue when couples who may have had to postpone because of COVID-19 finally get to say “I do”.

Conrady said The Kemp Center for the Arts is also available for events and so far they have six weddings coming up in July but there are still a number of available dates for couples looking.

Wedding ceremonies must also follow the same rules as church services, which means every other row must be blocked off and only members of the same household should sit together.

Both Coyote Ranch and The Forum are also ready to host like graduation parties, quinceaneras and more, also you can still book cabins at the ranch as needed.

