Week ends with 8 COVID-19 related deaths, 2,728 new cases, 55% positivity rate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two new COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 8 deaths reported in the county this week, three patients were vaccinated, two with Pfizer and one with Moderna.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 12 19 44 130 124 172

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 569 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 27,770.

For this week ending on January 14, there were 2,728 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County.

To date, Wichita County has had 813 re-infections (up 257). There are also a total of 2,362 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 597).

Of the 597 vaccine breakthrough cases this week,129 received a booster/third dose.

For the week ending January 14, 2022, the positivity rate is 55%.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 81 hospitalizations in Wichita County, nine higher than the 72 hospitalizations reported Thursday, January 13.

Of the 81 hospitalized patients reported on Friday, 14 are in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 2 3 3 5 9 20 10 15 67 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 6 1 1 14

Of the 81 individuals hospitalized today, 36 are vaccine breakthrough cases (4 are also a re-infection).

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 3,272 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 1601 recovering at home and 81 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 2,763 active cases

— 2,763 active cases Burkburnett — 263 active cases

— 263 active cases Iowa Park — 221 active cases

— 221 active cases Electra — 106 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending January 14, 2022, there are 2,728 new cases, 81 hospitalizations, and 1,015 new recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on January 14 was 55%.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 78%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 01/10 940 4 59 01/11 369 1 55 (-4) 01/12 400 1 64 (+9) 01/13 450 0 72 (+8) 01/14 569 2 81 (+9) Total 2,728 8 +22

Lou Kreidler, Director of Public Health, said in Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting the spike in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

“Even though we haven’t identified it yet through sequence testing here in our community, I can almost guarantee that omicron is here in our community,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said in most vaccinated patients, omicron is proving to be a milder disease, causing fewer deaths and hospitalizations overall.

“We’re seeing a lot of spread,” Kreidler said. “I expect we’ll continue to see a spike of cases in our community, especially given our vaccination rate is so low.”

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 64,938 Fully Vaccinated 57,416 Booster Shot 20,498

