WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is magic, potions, and a tri-wizard tournament going on downtown at Crashworks STEAM Studio.

The studio is hosting a four-day camp teaching kids all about the Harry Potter-verse while incorporating fun, science-based activities.

Shauna Larocque, the owner, talked about all the ways science and math are incorporated into the sessions.

“We’re going to have a potions class where we will do some chemistry experiments and we’re making butterbeer, which is delicious fun and science,” said Larocque. “A lot of our tri-wizard cup games will incorporate some physics aspects, and there’s a lot of art that can go into it, and math with measuring the Hogwarts that we’re building.”

The kids will also design their own quidditch brooms, search for horcuxes, be sorted into their houses, make their own patronous and lots of other themed activities.

Many of the students already knew everything about Harry, Ron, and Hermione before coming to camp.

“I would say that a lot of the kids in our younger age group have seen most of the movies, but maybe haven’t read the books,” said Larocque. “Which, there are some differences there, and they still know everything enough. You find that the kids who come to Wizarding World Camp came because they have a love for Harry Potter in general.”

Just like the books, the days progress with different adventures and challenges for each kid. Monday, they built their own wands, and later this week, they will compete for the coveted tri-wizard cup.

“It’s (the tri-wizard tournament) a minute-to-win it style game with the physics base,” said Larocque. “They are fun and magical with Harry Potter names.”

The camp runs July 24 through July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon and costs $100 and $90 for military, first responders, and teachers. For a list of additional camps or events they host, click here.