Weekend fun found in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The phrase there isn’t anything to do in Wichita Falls is no longer valid. Here are just some of the many events going on this Thursday into the weekend.

Thursday, July 25

For those with a sweet tooth, head on over to Dairy Queen to enjoy national Miracle Treet Day.

A portion of the proceeds from every Blizzard sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Officials with Texoma Community Credit Union are matching $1 donations when people post social media posts.

To participate:

Post a photo of you with a Blizzard on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook

TAG Texoma Community Credit Union’s page

Include the hashtags #TCCUMatch and #MiracleTreatDay

Make sure your post is public so we can find it

Maximum of three entries per Blizzard purchased is possible, by posting on all 3 social networks above. Multiple posts of the same photo on the same social network will not be counted. You MUST use the hashtag #TCCUMatch to be included – this is how we will keep track of the number of donations.)

BONUS: If your post includes a photo of you in front of our giant “T” on Southwest Parkway OR our Downtown Branch (where you can see our name on the pavilion over the front doors) and you’re holding your Miracle Treat, we will donate $5 per post instead of $1.

They will match up to $1,000 on this special day.

For more information, click here.

Job seekers can take part in Workforce Solutions North Texas Christmas in July job fair

Around 100 employers will be at Vernon College Century City Center at 4105 Maplewood Ave. from 1—4 p.m.

Contact Workforce Solutions North Texas office at 940-322-1801 and press Option 2 to learn how to obtain “candy cane fast pass” to bypass standing in line.

Folks with Camp Fire is celebrating their brand new pool being open for more than a year by inviting everyone to swim for free.

From 1—7 p.m. people can swim for free at Camp Fire’s Harrell Park at 2524 Terrace Ave.

Students can get a free sports physical clinic from 2—6 p.m. at the Community Healthcare Center.

This is open to students in junior high, middle school and high school that need a sports physical for the next school year.

It is also open to students participating in youth sports leagues. The opportunity is open to all school districts, private schools and youth sports leagues.

People do not need to be a patient of Community Healthcare Center to receive a free sports physical.

Officials ask people to bring the sports physical form that is required by the school district or youth sports league completed and signed by the parent/guardian. Also, students wearing prescription eyewear must have on hand in order to complete the physical.

Community Healthcare Center is located at 200 MLK Jr. Blvd.

For more information, you can call 940-766-6306 or click here.

Officials with United Regional and the Midwestern State University Wilson School of Nursing have partnered together to host a Stop the Bleed training to teach the community the proper techniques to help save a life, including the basic steps of compressing and applying a tourniquet to wounds.

The event is from 6—7 p.m. in Room 101 of the Dillard College of Business on the campus of MSU Texas.

To register for the event, call 940-764-8570 or 800-982-9799.

Click here for more information on that.

From noon—2 p.m., folks with Crafters Hideaway will be giving free arts and craft supplies to teachers as part of their “Teacher Appreciation Days.”

Once they verify someone as a customer in their POS database, that person will be given a large white pizza box to fill with whatever supplies needed that will fit in this box for free.

On July 26, from 10 a.m.—noon any teacher with a school photo ID can fill a box with supplies. Also, on the last day, teachers can return and fill up another box or two until all are gone.

These supplies include paper, stickers, stamps, stencils, ink pads, paints, colored pencil sets, markers, tools, album refill pages, albums, embellishments and much more.

Details can be found on the Crafters Hidaway website, and click here for more information on that. Click on events for more information.

Crafters Hideaway is located behind Braums and Sonic on Southwest Parkway– Ste #19

Friday, July 26

Texomans are invited to the Iron Horse Pub to enjoy the Tejas Brothers live.

The music is set to start at 9 p.m. and end a minute before midnight.

After forming in the fall of 2006, the Tejas Brothers quickly became the subject of big conversation around the stockyards of Fort Worth. Within a few short years, they had earned the respect as one of the best live acts in Texas.

The group’s debut CD was recognized as the 7th most played album for 2009 by the Americana Music Association.

Contact the Pub weekdays after 3 p.m. at 940-767-9488 for tickets, reservations and showtimes.

Click here for information from the Iron Horse Pub.

Saturday, July 27

For those looking for a healthy and sticky sweet snack, Texomans are welcomed to head down to the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market for the annual Watermelon Fest.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development board of directors and staff will be slicing and serving ice-cold watermelon slices until they run out.

Regular market hours are from 7:30 a.m.—–1 p.m.

Activites are between 9 a.m.—noon.

Along with the fun, The Tin Rivers Band will be making some music.

Activities will be available for kids like seed spitting contest, inflatable and more.

It’s been a year since officials with the Wichita Falls Brewing Company and Balance Studio WF began OM BREW: Yoga at the Brewery, and they have a lot planned for this special OM BREW class.

Carson Ford will host a one-hour all-level yoga class.

Balance Studio WF instructor Adam Deatherage will lead a sound healing during Sacansana.

Adam Deatherage will be selling handmade crystal jewelry and gifts.

A plant bar from Smith’s Gardentown and nutrition drink bar with Abner’s Nutrition Center will be available to purchase.

OM BREW t-shirts and tanks for sale provided by Ramble & Company

Lunch provided by Carson’s family after class.

Each ticket is $15 per person and includes the yoga class and two Wichita Falls beers. Every OM BREW ticket will be a raffle entry for a five-class pass to Balance Studio WF, yoga-inspired jewelry pieces and some Wichita Brewing goodies including a t-shirt, pint glass, crowler of beer and more.

Officials encourage folks to arrive between 10:30—10:45 a.m. to register and get set up; yoga will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Bring a yoga mat and a towel or small blanket. Nama—stay around for lunch, shopping and beer.

Click here for more information on the event.

For those wanting a night out without the kids, Jump for Joy is hosting a Kids Night Out from 6—9 p.m.

Tickets for kids will be $12 each. If you have two or more children, each additional child will be $10. They accept cash or card only.

This will be for children 6- to 13-years-old only. It is important they fall into this age group for safety reasons. We will be letting them jump, play some games, and then feeding the kids dinner about 8:30 p.m. Drinks will be included with their dinner.

For registration, officials ask folks to send an email to Jennifer at j4jemployee@gmail.com or call at 940-692-4444.

Clicking “going” does not ensure your child has a spot. Please make sure to contact Jump 4 Joy directly. They only allow a certain number of children for safety reasons.

For more information on that, click here.

As the summer is in full swing, the creativity is flowing, so officials with ArtZeum are encouraging parents to bring kids to the ArtZeum.

ArtZeum is a free interactive art exhibit that includes multiple interconnected stations where kids can learn about the arts through play and hands-on activities. Each year features a new theme.

This year’s theme is “Small Wonders: Insects and Art,” combining high-definition, larger-than-life insect photographs with a multitude of hands-on learning centers.

For more information, click here.