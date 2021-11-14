Weekend of fundraising for WFISD Foundation ends with big check from Kaleb Honea’s family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Kaleb Honea’s family caps off a week of scholarship fundraising efforts, they surprised the WFISD Foundation with a nice big check!

The size of the check, and the amount, that’s $3,290 and counting.

Kaleb’s mom, Amanda Bolding, said the support they received again this year is unmatched.

From the tournament all week at Broad Street Billiards, help from Fit Body Boot Camp, Uptown Nutrition, Ace Hardware, Walmart, Market Street, Spa Bella, Ink in the Flesh, and many more!

“There’s just a host of people that just know Kaleb’s story, kind of the community has become a part of Kaleb’s extended family and so they’ve all just kind of put themselves out there and said, let’s do what we can and so far so good,” Bolding said.

People can keep getting involved in adding more scholarship money in Kaleb’s honor.

This upcoming week, Ink in the Flesh will be offering a matching donation. That means if you donate $500, you’ll get a $1,000 tattoo and the $500 goes to the scholarship fund.

Visit Ink in the Flesh’s Facebook page for more.