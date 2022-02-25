WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new COVID-19 related death.

There were 9 COVID-19 related deaths in the county for the week ending on Friday, February 25, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 572.

The following cases were patients who were reported as COVID-19 related deaths this week:

Case 32,578 (80s) UTD – Pfizer

Case 31,613 (70s) UTD – Moderna

Case 26,183 (80s)

Case 33,041 (80s)

Case 30,424 (50s)

Case 29,367 (60s)

Case 30,811 (90s) UTD – Pfizer

Case 32,700 (60s)

33,051 (70s) NUTD – Pfizer

Of the 9 deaths reported for the week ending on February 25, three were up-to-date on their vaccines, one had received a vaccine but was not up-to-date, and five were unvaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 52 139 141 198

New Cases in Wichita County

Due to inclement weather conditions, city and county offices were closed, leading to COVID-19 numbers being reported sporadically. Daily totals for new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Counties are as follows:

Monday, February 21 — 19 new COVID-19 cases reported

— 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, February 22 — 3 new COVID-19 cases reported

— 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, February 23 — 10 new COVID-19 cases reported

— 10 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, February 24 — 17 new COVID-19 cases reported

— 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, February 25 — 4 new COVID-19 cases reported

This brings the total number of new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County for the week ending on Friday, February 25, to 53, another sharp decline from the 128 new COVID-19 cases reported for the week ending on February 18, 2022.

This is the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single week in Wichita County since July 9, 2021.

There are 17 (32.1%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 36 (67.9%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 8 new re-infection cases. Of those, 2 (25%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 6 (75%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 22 hospitalizations in Wichita County, 19 fewer hospitalizations than the 41 hospitalizations reported for the week ending on February 18, 2022.

Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 9 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 9, 2 are up to date and 7 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date. 5 are re-infections.

For the week ending on February 25, hospitalizations in Wichita County decreased by 19. Of the 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 17 patients are listed as stable with 5 reported in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 7 4 17 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 2 1 5

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 1,360 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 22 patients hospitalized and 1,338 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 1,122 active cases

— 1,122 active cases Burkburnett — 103 active cases

— 103 active cases Iowa Park — 94 active cases

— 94 active cases Electra — 41 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending February 25, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 53 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, and 22 hospitalizations.

The positivity rate for the week ending on February 25 was 8.1%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 67.9%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 02/21 19 4 33 (-8) 02/22 3 4 28 (-5) 02/23 10 0 27 (-1) 02/24 17 0 21 (-6) 02/25 4 1 22 (+1) Total 53 9 -19

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,279 Fully Vaccinated 58,671 Booster Shot 22,987

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: