WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A murder suspect wanted for a double shooting on Welch Street was arrested Thursday morning on Seymour Highway.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Sidney Garcia was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 3, at the Econo Lodge Motel.

Garcia was wanted for Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon after the shooting that occurred on the 700 block of Welch Street on Thursday, October 27, that left 45-year-old Michael Allen dead.

A second victim was hospitalized for his wounds after the incident.

According to scanner traffic, WFPD officers had Garcia at gunpoint before he was taken into custody.

