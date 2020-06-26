“Well I’m angry, everybody’s angry,” tense remarks from WF Chamber CEO

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new changes announced in Governor Greg Abbot’s executive order issued Friday morning will more than likely a major set back, financially, for local bar and restaurant owners, according to Chamber of Commerce CEO, Henry Florsheim.

Florsheim said it comes down to trickle-down economics and businesses that chose to remain closed during the 50% capacity rule will stay closed for longer and many employees will be out of work again.

Florsheim adds the reaction to this sudden new development is one of suprise and frustration.

“Well I’m angry, everybody’s angry we thought we were done with this and moved on to enforcement of safety guidelines, right, if you can figure out how to keep your customers and your employee’s distant whether it’s masked or keeping them apart or separating tables whatever we’re good that’s the way we’ve been operating, and business owners need certainty,” Florsheim said. “And then with no notice what so ever it seems like this arbitrary ruling comes back out and says you’ve got to close your business now! That’s ridiculous we can’t keep functioning this way.”

Florsheim added, if nothing is done soon, we will start to lose some businesses.