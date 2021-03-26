Well-known Mexican Restaurant now open in Iowa Park

While some businesses are still trying to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus others, like Carlitos Mexican Restaurant are expanding.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While some businesses are still trying to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus, others like Carlitos Mexican Restaurant are expanding.

The Morenos said they’ve had a lot of success at the other two locations, now they are happy to be adding to the economic growth in Iowa Park.

In 2001, Burkburnett residents were introduced to the Fiesta Fajitas and Chile Relleno served at Carlitos, next it was Electra and now the Moreno family has made their way to Iowa Park.

“We feel like it’s a great addition to the town, not only are we hiring people left and right, we’re bringing more jobs, we’re bringing more revenue to the town as well and we always like to get involved with the community,” Moreno said.

City of Iowa Park Economic Development Director David Owen said when new businesses like Carlitos make the city its new home that helps in city leaders’ overall goal.

“Not only do we want to increase our population, our rooftops, but we also want to increase our businesses, eating establishments, our tax base, our sales tax base just see Iowa Park grow,” Owen said.

But the question is since many business owners and employees are working tirelessly to recover from the loss suffered from the pandemic, is this the right time for a new business to open its doors?

Owen said he believes so.

“Iowa Park faired extremely well in 2020 even with the pandemic,” Owen said.

“Our sales tax revenue, while a lot of cities had a dip in their sales tax revenue Iowa Park was up so that was a good sign for us,” Owen said.

And Moreno said he believes because of the trust they’ve gained in their customers for about 20 years now they know, despite COVID-19, they will succeed.

“It affected us somewhat but not really to the point where we couldn’t come here, come to the town and see what we could do,” Moreno said.

The Morenos hope to soon open a Carlitos in Wichita Falls but encourage people to stop by the new location.

They say a part of their success is to continue to support and get involved with the community.

Owen said another business owner is hoping to soon open a new restaurant in the city.

Find hours of operation and more details about Carlitos here.