WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After serving the community for two decades with upscale Mediterranean cuisine, the owners of Salt and Pepper have announced they have retired and closed the restaurant. But does that mean it’s closed for good?

Well, a local business owner has recently taken over the recently closed restaurant, there are going to be a few changes but the new owner, Josh White said they are still sticking with what the community knows most, the food.

White said over the past few weeks they’ve been reaching out to the former staff and chefs in hopes of regaining their employment. He says the inside will look a little different once remodeling is complete, and said during lunchtime folks visiting will have the chance to hear white playing the grand piano that has been moved into the restaurant, and as far as the locally known Mediterranean cuisine?

“We’re going to make some changes to the menu a little bit. We’re going to keep people’s favorite things and expand a little bit, but in the beginning, we’re going to try and start over with where it ended, and then we’ll change from there, just to give everybody a chance to come back and start over with us,” White said.

White said they’ve even gone as far as reaching out to the old music acts that used to perform at the restaurant. No opening date is set in stone yet, but White said if everything goes according to plan, they are looking to reopen the restaurant on June 1st.