WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new testing site brought to Wichita Falls in early November is going strong and WellHealth is inviting residents for free oral-throat COVID-19 tests.

WellHealth is set up in the MPEC parking lot and will be administering oral-throat tests for COVID-19 instead of the nasal swabs for free.

To find the clinic hours and how to make an appointment online can be found by clicking here.

WellHealth also offers on site registration.