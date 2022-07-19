UPDATE: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8:18 p.m.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the West Bend Fire has burned 5,000 acres and 50% has been contained.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. 287 have reopened as multiple agencies continue their efforts to contain the West Bend Fire.

Crews were preparing for the possibility of the West Bend Fire, which has been burning since about 1 p.m., jumping U.S. 287 and continuing to spread to the other side of the highway.

Around 6:20 p.m., the southbound lanes of U.S. 287, closed since about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, reopened to traffic.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the West Bend Fire has burned an estimated 3,500 acres and is now 15% contained.

KFDX Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie captured footage of the fire containment efforts from multiple agencies as the wildfire threatened to jump U.S. 287.

According to scanner traffic from Wichita County, crews are beginning to be cleared from the scene.

The fire was first reported near F.M. 1954 and Jentsch Road in Archer County. However, our crew near the fire submitted a video taken from Rathgeber Road and Hammon Road.

According to sources, residents are evacuating near Arrowhead Ranch Estates. It is unclear at this time how many acres are involved in the wildfire or how it is behaving, or in which way it is spreading.

Officials said 54 homes in Jolly were evacuated.

