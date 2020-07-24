West College of Education adds ‘one of a kind’ competency-based program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Gordon T. and Ellen West College of Education at MSU is getting a new one-of-a-kind program.

The college has been approved by the Texas Education Agency to add the Early Childhood through 3rd-grade certificate, but through an online platform.

The competency-based education format is the only one of its kind in Texas.

Competency-based education means students who show 80% proficiency in the right knowledge or skill, they’ll earn credit without any other requirement.

If not, the instructor will guide a student until that’s achieved.

Dean of the Gordon T. and Ellen West College of Education Matthew Capps said this also means means students can complete a teaching degree in a shorter amount of time.

“For example, if you have a para-professional who is working in school, has an associates arts in teaching and would like to finish a teaching degree, they don’t have to quit their job to do this,” Capps said.

Plus, because of the Texas Affordable Baccalaureate Program, the degree cost is about half of normal tuition and fees.

Capps said he has already received a few phone calls from potential future students who are interested in the program.