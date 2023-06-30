WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mosquitos in Wichita Falls have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), according to a release from the City of Wichita Falls.

The Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory confirmed the findings Friday, June 30.

According to the City, the mosquitoes were collected from traps placed in the city as part of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s routine mosquito surveillance program.

The mosquitos were collected within Wichita Falls, but officials are urging citizens to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites everywhere in the surrounding communities.

The Health District staff has worked diligently with City of Wichita Falls GIS (Geographic Information Systems) staff to publish a new interactive mosquito spray map. Citizens can use the map to see whether their area has been sprayed for mosquitoes.

West Nile Virus can be transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. However, anyone can reduce

their risk of being infected by following these precautions:

Dump/Drain: Be sure to dump or drain any standing water. Deet: If you are going outside, wear an EPA-approved insect repellent. Dress: Wear long sleeves and long pants if you are going to be outside. Dusk/Dawn and all Day: Mosquitoes are generally considered most active at dusk and

dawn but you should follow precautions anytime.

The City said the Health District’s Environmental Health Division will continue its integrated pest

management program for mosquito control. This includes continuing to test mosquitoes for

West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, treating standing water, eliminating

breeding areas and spraying for adult mosquitoes when weather conditions are favorable.

Only some mosquito species that are present in Wichita County have the capability of spreading

diseases such as West Nile Virus, most are considered a nuisance.

At this time, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has not received any reports of a positive human case of West Nile Virus this season.

If you experience flu like symptoms following a mosquito bite, contact your healthcare provider.

To request spraying for mosquitoes, you can contact the Health District’s Vector Control unit at

(940) 761-7890.