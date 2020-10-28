Wet or dry? Olney residents to decide on alcohol sales

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — With a few more days to take advantage of early voting, residents in Olney are deciding whether or not to allow alcohol sales.

If approved, Proposition A would allow the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages. Back in July, a resident submitted a local option petition to call for an election.

Since 1909, the sale of packaged alcoholic beverages has been prohibited within city limits. This is the fourth time Olney voters have voted on alcohol sales. A decade ago, the proposition failed by 100 votes. In 2008, residents voted down a measure to allow “off-premise” alcohol sales. However, that measure failed by just 16 votes. A few years earlier, the margin was even slimmer with just nine votes.

As of right now, if an Olney resident wants to buy alcohol, they have to drive ten miles to Megargel or 12 miles to Newcastle. Olney is the only dry town in Young County. In 2016, the city of Graham allowed the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption.