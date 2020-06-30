WF Alliance for Arts and Culture to receive award at virtual event

The Association of Teaching Artists, the oldest independent organization serving Teaching Artists in the US, announced the winners of the 2020 Annual ATA Awards.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Association of Teaching Artists, the oldest independent organization serving Teaching Artists in the US, announced the winners of the 2020 Annual ATA Awards.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will receive an Award of Recognition at the annual event. The honor is given to teaching artists or organizations in acknowledgment of their contributions to the field of teaching artistry.

The award will be accepted by WFAAC executive director Margie Reese.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture launched its Teaching Artist training in the summer of 2016 to create a pool of artists prepared to work with children in out-of-school time settings.

To date, the organization has a solid corps of 24 local artists and classroom teachers who have participated in the Lincoln Center Institute training hosted by The Alliance.

The ceremony will be streamed on Thursday, July 23 as part of Lincoln Center “Activate” professional development series for Teaching Artists.