WF Alliance for Arts and Culture will host virtual town hall Oct. 15

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Cultures will host an Arts Visual Town Hall with Martin Cohen on Thursday, Oct. 15.

During this town hall, the alliance will be reflecting back on the effects from the 2012 Arts and Culture Plan for Wichita Falls. The alliance will look at what has been accomplished since the plan’s creation and assess what is yet-to be done from the plan.

In 2012, the Priddy Foundation established the Arts and Culture Plan in Wichita Falls, with the goals of growing and enhancing the art community, as well as inspiring cultural participation in Wichita Falls.