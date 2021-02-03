WF Animal Services Center celebrates 10-year milestone with reduced adoption fees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is celebrating 10 years in its newest location by lowering adoption fees.

From now until Saturday, Feb. 13, adoptions fees for cats, kittens, dogs or puppies are now $10 per animal.

This fee includes the following:

Vaccinations

Worming

Feline Leukemia testing for cats

Heartworm testing for dogs 6 months and older

Flea and tick preventative

Microchipping

According to officials from the center, people who adopt under this reduced fee must pre-pay for the animal to be spayed and neutered at a veterinarian of their choice.

Adult animals will be taken to the chosen vet’s office by animal services staff. Puppies and kittens will be given a date that their procedure must be completed.

To view the adoptable animals online, click here.