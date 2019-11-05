WF apartment complex helps fight against hunger

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Stellar Development Company is a real estate company that prioritizes giving back.



Last year one of its properties here in Wichita Falls, 39Nineteen Apartments decided to do its part and held its inaugural food drive to help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

“Stellar communities, in general, is a Christian based company so outreach is something that’s important not only to the company but to us as well. Going hand-in-hand with our amazing tenants we have, it’s just worked out perfectly. It’s wanted us to move forward and try to make it bigger and better as possible every year,” Assistant Property Manager Victor Santos said.

Marketing director of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Simon Welch said with retailers not being able to give as much as they used to be able to have help like this goes a long way.

“It just shows the support of your community. You know, like I said, one in six people are food insecure but it says that five in six people can help. So, we’re just happy for the five in six that are showing their support and helping those that are food insecure in our community,” Welch said.

39Nineteen property manager Amanda Skinner said thanks to the residents, they gave a large number of non-perishable food items last year, but this year they’re hoping to surpass that total.

“Last year we filled up a really big box,” Skinner said. “This year I want to double that.”

And with this help, Welch hopes they can continue to fight to end hunger in the Wichita Falls area.



You have until December 18 to bring all of your non-perishable food items to the office located at 3919 Barnett road.

They’re open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.