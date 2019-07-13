WF app helps save time for city officials on residents’ complaints, information requests

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Access Wichita Falls app is a great way for people to report problems or request information for events.

The app allows people who spot a problem to let the city know there is a problem without having to call the public information office, which makes the experience a lot easier.

“It saves time, it’s convenient you don’t have to call a physical number, which you still can by the way you can call public information we will take care of you,” Social Media Marketing Specialist Benjamin Remmert said. “It also saves employees time because we are not being on the phone. We are not going across departments. We are not wasting time where we can be working for you.”

Code Enforcement and Housing Administrator Rita Miller said if people want to remain anonymous, they need to be specific in your description.

“They can always attach pictures to the complaint, definitely an address or a ballpark or a cross street or something,” Miller said. “Just saying in Wichita Falls does not narrow it down what their complaint is. We want to make sure we are looking at the same thing that they are complaining about.”

Miller said they have a time period where they have to respond to the complaint.

“If something is not done under the customer’s communication, within I believe a three-day time frame, then that’s sent further along with notifications,” Miller said. “I will get one saying as a supervisor that this hasn’t been responded to so we will look at it at that point because we want to take care of things at the lowest level first.”

With this app, residents now have a convenient way to help improve the city.

Remmert said they do have plans on adding more departments and complaints to the app but as of right now they do not have a timetable on when that will be completed.