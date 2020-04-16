WF Area Community Foundation creates disaster relief fund

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Wednesday, officials with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation announced that a Disaster Relief Fund has been established to assist nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Foundation President Leslie Schaffner said grants from the fund will be directed to 501(c)(3) nonprofits focused on services that address immediate and long term relief for vulnerable populations in the four-county area.



Donors are encouraged to double their impact by taking advantage of a $20,000 matching gift to the fund. Each dollar donated from the community will be matched up to the $20,000 maximum.



Donations can be made online by visiting www.wfacf.org and clicking on the “Donate Now” button or by sending a check to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, 2405 Kell Blvd., Ste. 100.



Nonprofits from Wichita, Archer, Clay and Wilbarger counties will be eligible to request funds through a brief online application that will be available starting next week.