WF Area Community Foundation urges students, parents to apply for scholarships as deadline approaches

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — $440,000 in scholarships were awarded to students through the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation last year across the region and they are hoping to come close to or surpass that total this year.

As the deadline approaches, the president of the foundation encourages parents and students to take advantage of the opportunities.

While most of the scholarships are geared toward graduating high school seniors there are some available for existing college students as well as non-traditional students.

“Our scholarship program has been very instrumental in a lot of people in our community reaching out in a special way to the youth coming up behind them, they have a real passion for education and they have a real passion for our area,” Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation Leslie Schaffner said.

The deadline is March 1st, follow this link to apply.